PAK vs ENG, CWC 2023: 'Broke 25 Crore People's Hopes In 5 Seconds', Netizens Troll Pakistan As England Almost Kill The Game At Toss

Pakistan cricket fans were left ruing their luck at the toss as it fell in England's favour at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. With Jos Buttler winning the toss marking the end of Pakistan's campaign at the showpiece event, netizens have relentlessly trolled Babar Azam and his men for losing the contest at the toss.

Coming into the game, Pakistan were facing a near impossible equation as winning the toss was the first priority. After winning the toss, Pakistan had to beat them by a massive 287-run margin. As things stand currently, Babar Azam and co. must do the unthinkable, bowling out for a mere 20 runs and getting those in only 1.3 overs, which would be their best-case scenario.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Pakistan losing the toss:

Jos Buttler you broke 25 crore people hopes in just 5 seconds. I hate you. 💔#PAKvsENG | #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/iaeelZFZkJ — Haroon 🏏🌠 (@Haroon_HMM) November 11, 2023

England wins the toss and decides to send Pakistan to the Semi-Final.#ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/h9roghcBpa — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) November 11, 2023

Buttler when he won the toss and decided to BAT first: pic.twitter.com/4IUevN8IAK — c (@gayomarlic) November 11, 2023

Jos Buttler surely k!lled the game in toss itself 🥶 — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) November 11, 2023

Pakistan fans and Babar Azam going to underground after the toss update 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wGR2Hdf1qb — 👌👑⭐ (@kingkohli1916) November 11, 2023

