 PAK vs ENG, CWC 2023: 'Broke 25 Crore People's Hopes In 5 Seconds', Netizens Troll Pakistan As England Almost Kill The Game At Toss
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK vs ENG, CWC 2023: 'Broke 25 Crore People's Hopes In 5 Seconds', Netizens Troll Pakistan As England Almost Kill The Game At Toss

PAK vs ENG, CWC 2023: 'Broke 25 Crore People's Hopes In 5 Seconds', Netizens Troll Pakistan As England Almost Kill The Game At Toss

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss in Kolkata in the 2023 World Cup game against Pakistan, leaving the latter to do the unthinkable.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Jos Buttler and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricket fans were left ruing their luck at the toss as it fell in England's favour at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. With Jos Buttler winning the toss marking the end of Pakistan's campaign at the showpiece event, netizens have relentlessly trolled Babar Azam and his men for losing the contest at the toss.

Coming into the game, Pakistan were facing a near impossible equation as winning the toss was the first priority. After winning the toss, Pakistan had to beat them by a massive 287-run margin. As things stand currently, Babar Azam and co. must do the unthinkable, bowling out for a mere 20 runs and getting those in only 1.3 overs, which would be their best-case scenario.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Pakistan losing the toss:

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PAK vs ENG, CWC 2023: 'Broke 25 Crore People's Hopes In 5 Seconds', Netizens Troll Pakistan As...

PAK vs ENG, CWC 2023: 'Broke 25 Crore People's Hopes In 5 Seconds', Netizens Troll Pakistan As...

PAK vs ENG, CWC 2023: England To Bat First After Winning Toss, Pakistan Virtually Knocked Out Of...

PAK vs ENG, CWC 2023: England To Bat First After Winning Toss, Pakistan Virtually Knocked Out Of...

IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Team India Play 'Footvolley' During Practice Session; WATCH

IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Team India Play 'Footvolley' During Practice Session; WATCH

CWC 2023: South Africa's Journey To The Semi-Finals

CWC 2023: South Africa's Journey To The Semi-Finals

CWC 2023: 'They Can Go All The Way Playing Like This', Sir Vivian Richards Lauds Team India's...

CWC 2023: 'They Can Go All The Way Playing Like This', Sir Vivian Richards Lauds Team India's...