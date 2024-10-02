Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj Pip Rohit Sharma To Win Impact Fielding Medal For India vs Bangladesh Test Series; Video

Jaiswal (right) and Siraj (left) were declared as the joint winners for their outstanding fielding effort. | Image: X

Team India dominated Bangladesh at home to register 2-0 series win against the visitors. India won the Chennai game by 280 runs while weather in Kanpur threatened to draw the final match of the series. However Rohit Sharma's team played stunning cricket despite rain interventions to snatch a win by 7 wickets.

The series also witnessed some stunning fielding effort from Indian players. From Rohit Sharma's one handes catch to slip catching, Team India players looked sharp on the field.

The BCCI on Wednesday shared BTS video of fielding coach T Dilip presenting the 'Impact Fielding Medal' for outstanding catch during India vs Bangladeh series. Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj were the players nominated for the medal. However Rohit's one handed catch was not enough for him to win the medal as the duo of Jaiswal and Siraj were declared as the joint winners for their outstanding fielding effort.

Team India gear up for T20I series against Bangladesh

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had called time on their T20I career after winning the T20 World Cup. Following their retirement, Suryakumar Yadav was handed the captaincy of the T20I side. Surya will be leading a young squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

The three-game T20I series will be held in Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad on October 6, 9, and 12, respectively. India will hope to continue their winning run in the T20I series as well. Bangladesh on the other hand, will aim to upset world champions at home and finish the series on a high.

Following the T20I series, Rohit Sharma will be leading India against New Zealand in three-match test series which will be played in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai.