 WATCH: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Overhead Catch To Dismiss Shakib Al Hasan In IND vs BAN 2nd Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Overhead Catch To Dismiss Shakib Al Hasan In IND vs BAN 2nd Test

WATCH: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Overhead Catch To Dismiss Shakib Al Hasan In IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Siraj who was in the circle at mid-off kept his eyes on the ball while back-pedalling and leapt back to grab it with his left hand.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Image:X

Taking inspiration from Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Siraj produced the second stunning catch of the innings to dismiss Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. Siraj's effort saw Bangladesh reeling at 170/6.

Shakib struck Ashwin's delivery high up in the hopes of getting a six but Siraj who was in the circle at mid-off kept his eyes on the ball while back-pedalling and leapt back to grab it with his left hand.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test updates

In a crucial push for victory against Bangladesh, India got an early breakthrough with Jasprit Bumrah claiming a wicket. Bumrah struck first, clean bowling Mushfiqur Rahim with a well-directed delivery.

FPJ Shorts
Ukraine: 14 Injured After Russia Pounds Zaporizhzhia City With Guided Bombs; Visuals Surface
Ukraine: 14 Injured After Russia Pounds Zaporizhzhia City With Guided Bombs; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Demolition Of Illegal Portion Of Dharavi Mosque Underway After Massive Uproar; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Demolition Of Illegal Portion Of Dharavi Mosque Underway After Massive Uproar; Visuals Surface
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2025: Application Forms Available From Oct 1-30, Find Increased Fees & Enrollment Details Here
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2025: Application Forms Available From Oct 1-30, Find Increased Fees & Enrollment Details Here
MAH CET BBA, MBA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Begins, Self Reporting To End On October 1
MAH CET BBA, MBA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Begins, Self Reporting To End On October 1

However, Litton Das quickly responded by targeting Bumrah, hammering three boundaries in a single over as he aimed to accelerate the innings. As Litton partnered with Mominul Haque and appeared poised for a big score.

Rohit made a strategic decision to introduce Mohammed Siraj into the attack. He packed the off-side field, positioning himself at mid-off and inviting Litton to challenge Siraj.

Almost immediately, Litton misjudged a fuller ball and attempted to clear the infield. In a stunning display of athleticism, Rohit reached out with one hand and caught the ball, leaving spectators in awe. With Bangladesh already six wickets down at the time of writing, India continue to press for an outright result.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Overhead Catch To Dismiss Shakib Al Hasan In IND vs BAN 2nd...

WATCH: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Overhead Catch To Dismiss Shakib Al Hasan In IND vs BAN 2nd...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Leaves Litton Das And Shubman Gill In Shock With One-Handed Catch During IND vs...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Leaves Litton Das And Shubman Gill In Shock With One-Handed Catch During IND vs...

Atletico Madrid Fans Try To Hurt Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois By Throwing Lighters And...

Atletico Madrid Fans Try To Hurt Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois By Throwing Lighters And...

Tension Sparks Between Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami As Team India Stars Snub Each Other During...

Tension Sparks Between Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami As Team India Stars Snub Each Other During...

Tottenham Hotspurs Pile Misery On Manchester United With 3-0 Win At Old Trafford; Bruno Fernandes...

Tottenham Hotspurs Pile Misery On Manchester United With 3-0 Win At Old Trafford; Bruno Fernandes...