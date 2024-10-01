 IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 5: India Aim For Early Wickets To Force Result
Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Kanpur Test between India and Bangladesh. After two days of rain, the match resumes with both teams looking to gain the upper hand at Green Park Stadium.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Image: BCCI

Preview

India is aiming for early breakthroughs on the final day of the second Test against Bangladesh with a sole aim of achieving victory. After losing two full days to rain, the Indian team played aggressive strategy on Day 4.

India not only surpassed Bangladesh’s first innings total of 233 but did so in record time. The Indian batting lineup, led by Rohit Sharma, went on a scoring spree, reaching 50 runs in just three overs, 100 in 10.1, and 200 in 24.2 overs the fastest scoring rates ever recorded in Test cricket. This flurry of runs breathed new life into a match that had been marred by weather interruptions.

India eventually declared their innings at 285/9. By the end of day four, Bangladesh found themselves at 26/2 in their chase, leaving the outcome hanging in the balance as both teams prepare for an exciting final day.

