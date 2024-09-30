 Watch: Rohit Sharma Leaves Litton Das And Shubman Gill In Shock With One-Handed Catch During IND vs BAN 2nd Test
The Indian skipper held his arm up in celebration. Shubman Gill could be seen holding his hand on the head in disbelief, while Litton stood at the wicket in utter shock

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Rohit Sharma left everyone speechless with a stunning fielding effort at mid-on during the ongoing India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur. The incident happened during the 50th over of the match bowled by Mohammad Siraj.

Litton stepped down the pitch to Siraj and whacked the ball powerfully. It looked like the ball was going to clear mid-off. However, Rohit Sharma stayed quite still and leapt to stick his right hand up and pull it out of thin air.

Bangladesh lost three early wickets on Monday morning as play resumed after rain washed out play on Saturday and Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah began the proceedings for India, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim. Bumrah bowled a perfect delivery that pitched outside the off-stump and seamed in and hit the top of the off-stump.

Mohammed Siraj picked up the second wicket of the day before R Ashwin, who was introduced late into the attack, dismissed Shakib Al Hasan in what was probably his last Test match.Shakib hit Ashwin for a boundary over the covers in the off-spinner's first over of the day. However, he was deceived by the flight in the very next delivery and top-edged one into Siraj

