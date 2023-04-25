'Wish I was there': Sachin Tendulkar expressed regret over missing inauguration of Sharjah stand named after him

Sachin Tendulkar, the celebrated batting great, commemorated his 50th birthday on Monday. In recognition of his outstanding achievements, the iconic Sharjah Cricket Ground in the UAE honoured him by inaugurating a stand named after him. Sachin Tendulkar has shared a special connection with this ground, having scored seven centuries at the venue, including two in a tri-series against Australia.

Etched in memory

One of his most memorable innings at the Sharjah Cricket Ground was in April 1998, where Sachin Tendulkar played a heroic knock despite a 25-minute sandstorm that interrupted the game. This innings, famously known as the 'Desert Storm', was instrumental in helping India qualify for the final of the tri-series. On his 25th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar hit 134 runs in the final and played a crucial role in India winning the title.

The CEO of Sharjah Cricket, Khalaf Bukhatir, attended the ceremony where the West Stand at the Sharjah Cricket Ground was renamed as the 'Sachin Tendulkar Stand'. Despite prior commitments, Sachin Tendulkar expressed regret at not being able to attend the ceremony in person.



Sachin expresses regret over his absence

"I wish I was there, but unfortunately I had prior commitments. Playing in Sharjah has always been a magnificent experience. From the electrifying atmosphere to the love, affection, and support, Sharjah has been a special venue for Indian cricket fans and lovers of the game from around the globe," Sachin said in a message, as quoted by PTI news agency.

"A big thank you to Bukhatir and his team for this kind gesture on the 25th anniversary of the Desert Storm match and my 50th birthday. Feels like the greatest six of them all," he added.

SCG honours the Little Master

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) also took the opportunity to honor cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara by unveiling a new set of gates named after them. This gesture serves as recognition for their contributions to the sport of cricket and their significant impact on the game.

Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, retired from professional cricket in 2013 after an illustrious 24-year career. During his career, he achieved a remarkable feat of scoring 100 international centuries, a record that remains unmatched to this day. His exemplary performances and outstanding achievements have earned him a special place in the hearts of cricket fans all over the world.

