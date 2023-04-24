 Watch as Triple H wishes Sachin Tendulkar on behalf of WWE: 'Happy 50th birthday!'
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Triple H sent in a special message for Sachin Tendulkar on his golden jubilee.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
article-image

The entire nation is celebrating Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday. Wishes are pouring in for the cricket icon from the whole world.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Triple H also sent in a special message for Sachin Tendulkar on his golden jubilee.

“Sachin, the master blaster, my friend! On behalf of all the WWE Universe, happy 50th birthday! Another incredible milestone.

article-image

"You have inspired generations across the world on and off the Cricket field. Encouraging fans to believe in the impossible, which is everything we believe and stand for at WWE.

"We are wishing you all the best. Happy Birthday, Sachin!," Triple H said in a video message.

Tendulkar The GOAT

Widely considered as the greatest batter in the modern era, Sachin Tendulkar retired from the sport in 2013 with almost all world records to his name.

article-image

Tendulkar retired with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs. He is the highest run-scorer in both the formats and the only cricketer to have scored 100 international centuries across both formats.

The Master Blaster played just 1 T20I for India in which he scored 10 runs, the same number which he used to wear on the back of his white-ball jersey and which was retired by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after his retirement.

article-image

