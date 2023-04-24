Sachin Tendulkar at 50: The man who carried hopes of a billion for 24 years and continues to inspire many more

Sachin Tendulkar | @BCCI

Over his 24-year career, Sachin Tendulkar remained the gold standard of batting. He owned almost every record a batsman can dream of — most runs, most hundreds, most fifties and some more. But on Monday, the Mumbaikar touched an important personal milestone, 50th year on this planet.

Usually, a birthday is often a private affair — for family and close friends — however renowned a celebrity is. But for Tendulkar it is not just an in-house party but an entire nation is with him on the occasion to celebrate, just like we did when he achieved a landmark during his career.

It is OUR Sachin’s birthday!

No other Indian sportsperson — past or present or possibly in future as well — has created this emotional connection with the people. Those who followed cricket in the 90s will understand that feeling better. Tendulkar was the biggest provider of hope for them amidst a general sense of mediocrity and ennui.

It was not that India did not produce champion athletes before Tendulkar’s period, but the country needed a sportsperson who strode over the arena like a giant, a symbol for a young nation that was striving to break into the league of world powerhouses.

Tendulkar did all that. He scored runs against all the oppositions, everywhere, created records, made the team win matches — Tendulkar was everything that an average Indian wanted to be — successful in a global arena.

The legend of Sachin Tendulkar

Instances are numerous. An away hundred against Australia at 19, the Desert Storm legend, fronting up to the bionic South African pacers, almost mythical rivalry with Shane Warne, the Don Bradman endorsement, race to the pinnacle with Brian Lara, taking apart Shoaib Akhtar…the chronology is far too long and mesmeric.

They all contributed to enhance that ever-endearing child prodigy angle as well. Tendulkar made his India debut when he was just 16 years and that too against Pakistan. He made an instant impression while facing up against the supremely skilful Pakistan bowling unit, and its impact was manifold.

Beyond the personal level, it made several parents believe that success at the highest level at that tender age was not impossible. Thereafter, sports has seldom been viewed from the prism of age barrier and there could have been at least one Sachin in India’s households, looking at the mirror and practicing batting. They would definitely have heard that ‘Saachin, Saachin’ chants in their heads the loudest at that time.

The ultimate role model for young India

He remained the ultimate role model too even at the pinnacle of his fame. Tendulkar shone bright as the Pole Star even when the murky match-fixing scandal rocked Indian and world cricket. He fiercely protected the image of a dear son, a loyal husband, a doting father, a committed brother and a devout disciple, something the middle class families in India of the time valued to their core.

Once families accepted him as one of their own, it was easy to turn him into Brand Tendulkar. Of course, the late Mark Mascarehas, his former manager and a marketing wizard, also played a big role in making it possible.

In the land of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Tendulkar became the most marketable person, and for some 15 years he was the single point marketing outlet for high value brands until MS Dhoni and later Virat Kohli began to share his space.

Cricket hasn't been the same since Tendulkar left

Tendulkar stopped playing cricket a decade ago, and a decade can bring wholesome changes to a person’s life and even to the world. But in the case of Tendulkar, nothing much has changed. He still remains a part of our life, he is still involved in cricket through various assignments and he still does not make anyone unhappy.

“I will be witnessing cricket, and cricket will always stay in my heart,” Tendulkar said during his retirement speech. In turn, Tendulkar, no Sachin, will always be a part of our heart.