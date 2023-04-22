 Watch: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about his iconic Desert Storm innings on 25th anniversary ahead of his 50th birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about his iconic Desert Storm innings on 25th anniversary ahead of his 50th birthday

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about his iconic Desert Storm innings on 25th anniversary ahead of his 50th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar will turn 50 on April 24. While fans all over the world have planned to celebrate the momentous occasion, the Master Blaster attended a special event to celebrate another occasion – Desert Storm 25th Anniversary.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

On April 24, Sachin Tendulkar will reach the age of 50, and fans from all around the world are preparing to commemorate this momentous occasion. However, instead of joining in on the celebrations, the Master Blaster participated in a unique event to honor another milestone - the 25th anniversary of Desert Storm. It was on April 22, 1998, that Tendulkar produced one of his most exceptional ODI innings, battling scorching temperatures to defeat Australia. His remarkable score of 143 runs off just 130 deliveries led India to an improbable triumph and propelled Sachin's fame to new heights. During the event held in Mumbai, the legendary batsman reminisced about that incredible innings.

Read Also
'Ab bhi ball..': Sachin Tendulkar said this to Virat Kohli after getting out early in 2011 World Cup...
article-image
Read Also
Inside the high end fine dine restaurants of Indian cricketers, from Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar...
article-image

Tendulkar's outstanding performance in the Desert Storm match propelled him to the big league, and it served as a crucial foundation for his future achievements over the next 12 to 15 years. The Master Blaster went on to win numerous matches and ultimately concluded his international career with a World Cup triumph.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya wins toss and opts to...

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya wins toss and opts to...

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about his iconic Desert Storm innings on 25th anniversary ahead...

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about his iconic Desert Storm innings on 25th anniversary ahead...

When captain speaks the pupils listen: 11 SRH players huddle as CSK captain MS Dhoni talks to them...

When captain speaks the pupils listen: 11 SRH players huddle as CSK captain MS Dhoni talks to them...

'Ye kaun hai baccha': Virat Kohli takes blindfold challenge, fails to recognise Sunil Chhetri; Watch...

'Ye kaun hai baccha': Virat Kohli takes blindfold challenge, fails to recognise Sunil Chhetri; Watch...

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes still sidelined, no concerns around Dhoni's injury says CSK head coach Stephen...

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes still sidelined, no concerns around Dhoni's injury says CSK head coach Stephen...