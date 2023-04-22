Watch: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about his iconic Desert Storm innings on 25th anniversary ahead of his 50th birthday

On April 24, Sachin Tendulkar will reach the age of 50, and fans from all around the world are preparing to commemorate this momentous occasion. However, instead of joining in on the celebrations, the Master Blaster participated in a unique event to honor another milestone - the 25th anniversary of Desert Storm. It was on April 22, 1998, that Tendulkar produced one of his most exceptional ODI innings, battling scorching temperatures to defeat Australia. His remarkable score of 143 runs off just 130 deliveries led India to an improbable triumph and propelled Sachin's fame to new heights. During the event held in Mumbai, the legendary batsman reminisced about that incredible innings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tendulkar's outstanding performance in the Desert Storm match propelled him to the big league, and it served as a crucial foundation for his future achievements over the next 12 to 15 years. The Master Blaster went on to win numerous matches and ultimately concluded his international career with a World Cup triumph.