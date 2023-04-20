Inside the high end fine dine restaurants of Indian cricketers, from Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 20, 2023
Virat Kohli, forayed into the hospitality industry with his restaurant, Nueva, located in RK Puram, New Delhi, which is a busy food destination. The restaurant has an elegant and refined atmosphere that offers delectable cuisine, making it a one-of-a-kind dining experience.
Former Indian cricketer, Zaheer Khan, entered the hospitality industry with his restaurant "Zaheer Khan's Dine Fine" in Pune. The restaurant provides a unique gastronomic experience in an opulent setting, with both indoor and outdoor seating options. The menu offers delicious food, ideal for romantic evenings or group get-togethers.
Kapil Dev's Elevens in Patna, founded in 2008, is a cricket-themed restaurant with Indian, Pan-Asian, and Continental cuisine, and cricket-inspired decor.
A multi-cuisine eatery opened on Dec 12, 2012, to celebrate the owner Ravindra Jadeja's birthday. Cricket-themed decor includes memorabilia & jerseys. The atmosphere is laid-back, and the food is delicious.
Ministry of Crab, founded by cricketers Sangakkara and Jayawardena along with chef Munidasa, offers the finest seafood and luxurious dining experience. With multiple outlets worldwide, it delivers an authentic crab feast to its patrons.
In 2002, Sachin embarked on his entrepreneurial path by launching Tendulkar's restaurant in Mumbai with hotelier Sanjay Narang. Later, he opened 'Sachin's' in Mumbai and Bangalore.