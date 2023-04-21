'Ab bhi ball..': Sachin Tendulkar said this to Virat Kohli after getting out early in 2011 World Cup final

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar reminisced about a brief chat he had with Virat Kohli during India's tense chase against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final. India's chase of 275 started poorly, losing two early wickets. However, Kohli and Gautam Gambhir stabilized the team's innings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Disastrous start

The chase began disastrously for India, with Lasith Malinga trapping Virender Sehwag LBW for a duck in the first over. Malinga struck again in the seventh over, dismissing Tendulkar for 18. As Tendulkar walked back to the pavilion in disappointment, the entire Wankhede Stadium fell silent.

Before leaving the field, Tendulkar stopped and advised Kohli, who was the next batsman in, for a brief moment. Kohli and Gambhir then stitched together a crucial 83-run partnership for the third wicket. The partnership calmed the nerves of the dressing room and the fans watching the final, as Kohli made 35 from 49 balls.

Gambhir carried on to make 97, while MS Dhoni finished the job by scoring an unbeaten 91, leading India to victory and the ODI World Cup title after 28 years. Kohli and Gambhir's partnership set the platform for Dhoni to guide India to victory in a thrilling match that is remembered fondly by Indian cricket fans.

"Ab bhi ball thoda swing ho raha hai! (Now also, the ball is swinging a bit)," Tendulkar revealed when a fan asked him about the conversation on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar emerged as the highest scorer for India in the World Cup, having made 482 runs in 9 matches, including two centuries. After India's victory, Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan lifted Tendulkar on their shoulders during the celebratory parade at the Wankhede Stadium, adding to the emotional moment.

In addition, Tendulkar shared his thoughts on his son Arjun Tendulkar's decision to pursue a career in cricket. He reminisced about his initial reaction upon hearing the news and how proud he felt of his son's dedication to the sport.

Tendulkar also disclosed that during a match at Lord's in London, Arjun had managed to dismiss him, which was a proud moment for both father and son.

Arjun Tendulkar recently made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders and followed that by taking a wicket in his second game against SunRisers Hyderabad.