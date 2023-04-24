 WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Jabra Fan honours legend with majestic 50ft painting in Mumbai on his 50th b'day
WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Jabra Fan honours legend with majestic 50ft painting in Mumbai on his 50th b'day

Dr. Abhishek Nandkishor Neelam Satam, a biologist at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, and Gaurav Bhatkar, a professional painter, worked together to create this masterpiece.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
50 ft x 24 ft painting of Sachin Tendulkar at R. M. Bhat High School in Parel | Dr. Abhishek Nandkishor Neelam Satam

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, turned 50 years old, and his fans celebrated the occasion with a unique initiative. Dr. Abhishek Nandkishor Neelam Satam and Gaurav Bhatkar, two individuals from Mumbai, commissioned a grand painting of Sachin Tendulkar at R. M. Bhat High School in Parel. The artwork measures 50 ft x 24 ft and features all the honors received by Sachin, right from the Arjuna Award in 1994 to the Bharat Ratna award in 2014.

The artwork depicts Sachin's iconic pose, which he strikes after hitting each century. The centerpiece of the painting is a smiling portrait of Sachin, and it is sure to be a memorable tribute to the legendary cricketer. Dr. Abhishek Nandkishor Neelam Satam, a biologist at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, and Gaurav Bhatkar, a professional painter, worked together to create this masterpiece.

The setback during the painting

Abhishek had the idea for the painting and approached Gaurav to bring his idea to life. The painting work started two days ago, but unfortunately, the painting was spoiled one day ago. However, Abhishek's firm determination and his team's dedication did not halt the project, and they started the painting again with fresh materials, completing it in a record timing of 10 hours.

Abhishek's previous artworks dedicated to Sachin Tendulkar

Abhishek Satam has been creating life-size artworks dedicated to Sachin Tendulkar since 2017. He started with a Rangoli of size 44x24 ft in 2017 and later made a portrait of size 45x24 ft using kite papers in 2018. In 2019, he made an artwork of size 46x24 ft using tailoring material, and during the pandemic in 2020, he made a 6x3 ft portrait of Sachin with a message of fighting against COVID-19. In 2021, he made an artwork of 30,012 paper circles, depicting Sachin's iconic pose holding the tricolour after the 2011 World Cup win. Finally, in 2022, he created a large artwork of size 49x24 using paper cups, showcasing Sachin's love for tea.

The fitting tribute to Sachin Tendulkar

This year's painting tribute promises to be a unique and unforgettable celebration of Sachin Tendulkar's legacy. With Abhishek and Gaurav leading the charge and Sachin fans from all over coming together to support this project, it is sure to be a fitting tribute to one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The painting is a grand tribute to Sachin's achievements and his impact on the sport of cricket.

article-image
