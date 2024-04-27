 'Virat Kohli's Contribution To Team India Is Mammoth': Mohammad Hafeez On Comparing Babar Azam With Indian Batting Legend
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Virat Kohli's Contribution To Team India Is Mammoth': Mohammad Hafeez On Comparing Babar Azam With Indian Batting Legend

'Virat Kohli's Contribution To Team India Is Mammoth': Mohammad Hafeez On Comparing Babar Azam With Indian Batting Legend

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are often considered among the greatest batters in modern-era cricket.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli at T20 World Cup 2021 | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain and Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez shared his thoughts on the comparison between Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are often considered among the greatest batters in modern-era cricket. However, the Pakistan captain is often compared to Indian star batter due to similar styles of play and ability to score runs consistently. Though Babar Azam is yet to achieve the level of dominance by Virat Kohli in international cricket, he has shown the potential to match the calibre of former Indian captain.

Read Also
'They Deserve To Go When They Want': Yuvraj Singh Says Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Have A Right To...
article-image

Speaking to Pakistani journalist, Hafeez said that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are excellent cricketers while hailing the Indian batter's contribution to his national side in international cricket. He added that Babar still has a long way to go to compare with Kohli.

"There is no comparison. Both are very good players. Virat Kohli's contribution and performances for Team India are mammoth and fabulous. Babar is doing well for Pakistan but he still has a long way to go to compare with Kohli ." former PCB Director of Cricket said.

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters to have graced the game of cricket as he achieved plethora records to his name in his career spanning 16 years thus far. In international cricket, Kohli has amassed 26733 runs, including 80 centuries and 139 fifties, at an average of 54.11 in 522 matches so far.

The 35-year-old is currently part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2024. Virat Kohli is currently leading the Orange Cap race, with 430 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 61.43 and a strike rate of 145.76 in 9 matches.

Read Also
Video: Virat Kohli Acknowledges Hyderabad Crowd's Support For Him During SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash
article-image

'Criticism that Babar faces is not fair': Mohammad Hafeez

Former PCB Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez also spoke about the unfair criticism towards Babar Azam, stating that it is not wrong to expect him to do everything for the team. He added that Pakistan captain needs to adapt skills as per the requirements in modern-day cricket.

"Babar is fabulous player but criticism that he actively faces is unfair as one cannot expect to do everything for the team. However, he needs adapt to certain skills that are required in modern-era cricket as the game continues to evolve quickly." Hafeez said.

Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy duties across all formats after Pakistan's disappointing campaign in the last year's ODI World Cup. However, the 29-year-old returned to leading Men in Green in white-ball cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the four-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they lost the series 1-2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Virat Kohli's Contribution To Team India Is Mammoth': Mohammad Hafeez On Comparing Babar Azam With...

'Virat Kohli's Contribution To Team India Is Mammoth': Mohammad Hafeez On Comparing Babar Azam With...

IPL 2024, KKR vs PBKS: Top Performers From Punjab Kings' Record-Chase In Match 42

IPL 2024, KKR vs PBKS: Top Performers From Punjab Kings' Record-Chase In Match 42

Video: Shashank Singh's 3 Maximums Off Harshit Rana In an Over Breaks Record For Most Sixes In T20...

Video: Shashank Singh's 3 Maximums Off Harshit Rana In an Over Breaks Record For Most Sixes In T20...

'Save The Bowlers': R Ashwin Calls For SOS Amid Highest-Scoring Contest In KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024...

'Save The Bowlers': R Ashwin Calls For SOS Amid Highest-Scoring Contest In KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024...

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024, Match 42: Jonny Bairstow's 108* Helps Punjab Scale Record-Breaking Run-Chase

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024, Match 42: Jonny Bairstow's 108* Helps Punjab Scale Record-Breaking Run-Chase