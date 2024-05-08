 SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 57: Quinton de Kock Returns As Lucknow Super Giants Opt To Bat In Hyderabad
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 57: Quinton de Kock Returns As Lucknow Super Giants Opt To Bat In Hyderabad

Both squads are tied at 12 points from 11 matches, with SRH edging ahead in the top-four standings courtesy of a slightly better net run rate of -0.065 compared to LSG's -0.371.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image

Toss Update:

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH vs LSG Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Pitch Report:

"Boundary dimensions - there's some good news for the bowlers as it is the centre pitch, 60-odd meters on either side and a pitch that the spinners won't mind bowling. It feels like walking into a clay oven today.

"(The pitch) Extremely hard, really dry and you can feel the heat, still hot to touch. It has opened up tiny little cracks. I would be surprised if it is a record breaking total type this evening," feel Matthew Hayden and Sanjay Manjrekar.

SRH vs LSG Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to shake off their disappointing batting performance as they welcome Lucknow Super Giants for a pivotal Indian Premier League clash in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

With Kolkata Knight Riders (16), Rajasthan Royals (16), and Chennai Super Kings (12) currently occupying the higher spots on the points table, Sunrisers face stiff competition for a playoff berth.

The victor of this encounter will gain ground in the playoff race.

