IPL 2024 Points Table: Live Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap Holder

Kolkata Knight Riders. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have dethroned Rajasthan Royals at the top of the points table in IPL 2024 as they put on a powerful performance against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana International Stadium on Sunday. After piling on 235 in 20 overs, headlined by Sunil Narine's 39-ball 81, the Knight Riders blew away the Super Giants for 137 in 16.1 overs.

With the Knight Riders having a healthy net run-rate of 1.453, they toppled the Royals, who have the same number of wins and losses. Earlier on Sunday, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also revived their chances of reaching the playoffs by halting Punjab Kings' winning streak. On a slow Dharamsala wicket, Ravindra Jadeja shone with both bat and ball as the defending champions beat the Punjab Kings by 28 runs.

IPL 2024 points table. | (Credits: Screengrab of IPLT20.com)

With SunRisers Hyderabad now slipping to No.4, but still in the fray for a playoff berth, they must beat the Mumbai Indians on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli continues to head the Orange Cap list:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli continues to lead the race for the orange cap. The right-handed remains one run ahead of CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, accumulating 542 runs in 11 innings, averaging 67.75.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap list. | (Credits: Screengrab of IPLT20.com)

Narine, who clobbered 81, is now the 3rd highest run-getter with 461.

Jasprit Bumrah leads the race for purple cap:

Even as Mumbai Indians are seemingly out of playoffs race, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as their silver lining as he has the most wickets currently with 17 in 11 innings at 16.11.

IPL 2024 purple cap list. | (Credits: Screengrab of IPLT20.com)

He is also on the three bowlers in this edition to claim a fifer, doing so against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium.