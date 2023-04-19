Inside the lavish homes of CSK players: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 19, 2023
The all-rounder from Jamnagar, Gujarat has built a massive bungalow in his hometown. A tall and wide property, the bungalow boasts a 4-storey structure and features a set of royal fitting around the interiors
Right from the massive wooden door to the backyard, the property breathes predominantly in regal antiques.
Ben Stokes’ home in Durham is a lavish five-bedroom mansion built on his 2.2 acres property. The home was formerly owned by English footballer, Adam Johnson, until Stokes bought it for £1.7 million (Rs 17 crore, approx.) in 2016.
It is stocked with all the top-class amenities and includes a gym, a private theatre/TV room, a gaming room and ample backyard space for Stokes and his kids to knock a few balls around
One of the most expensive assets belonging to Raina is his luxurious home in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar, which is worth Rs 18 crore
The cricketer lives there with his parents, wife and two children. The house is made in a cottage style while the interiors are mostly contemporary.
MS Dhoni currently lives in his Ranchi farmhouse, along with his wife Sakshi, and daughter Ziva. This farmhouse in Ranchi, named Kailashpati by the former skipper, is reportedly just a twenty minutes drive from his first home.
The massive property, located at Ranchi’s Ring Road, boasts of everything fancy and grand, catering to the ex-Indian cricket team captain’s personality.
Shane Watson moved into a ₹36 crore house in Sydney. The spaciously luxurious home is surrounded by a backyard that gives you a great idea of the luxurious property
Located in the high-end eastern suburbs is Bellevue Hill, which houses the gorgeous home. The four-bedroom home is also a great spot for the family thanks to the bunch of suburban schools in close proximity.
Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra live with their daughter, Hinaya, in a plush space in one of the high-rise buildings in Mumbai.
Mostly breathing in neutral shades, with long curtains, comfortable deep-dunking sofa sets and chairs, the house has a royal vibe.