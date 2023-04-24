Inside birthday boy Sachin Tendulkar's ₹7.15 cr BKC flat & Bandra bungalow

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 24, 2023
Sachin Tendulkar owns a luxurious apartment at Rustomjee Seasons in Bandra-Kurla Complex
Architectural Digest India
Tendulkar's BKC apartment reportedly costs ₹7.15 crore
Architectural Digest India
The massive apartment is spread over 1,600-square-feet and is registered under Sachin's wife Anjali Tendulkar's name
Architectural Digest India
The flat has a beautiful open terrace/balcony overlooking the BKC
Architectural Digest India
The interior's of Sachin Tendulkar's house looks like a modern palace
Architectural Digest India
This is just one of the high-end properties that Sachin Tendulkar owns in Mumbai
Architectural Digest India
The 'Lifestyle Gallery' inside Tendulkar's apartment is divided into two halves
Architectural Digest India
This is the bungalow where Sachin Tendulkar lives with his mother, wife Anjali, daughter Sara and son Arjun in Bandra West which is insured for a whopping ₹100 crore
Sachin Tendulkar regularly posts pictures from inside his Perry Cross Road house
Sachin Tendulkar Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar's Bandra house has a full-scale pool table among other amenities
Sachin Tendulkar Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar's house also has a fully-equipped gym where he works out regularly
Sachin Tendulkar Instagram
The house also has massive balcony where Tendulkar likes to chill out
Sachin Tendulkar Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar turns 50 on April 24, 2023 and the entire cricketing fraternity is wishing the Bharat Ratna on completing his golden jubilee
Sachin Tendulkar Instagram