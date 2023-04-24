Inside birthday boy Sachin Tendulkar's ₹7.15 cr BKC flat & Bandra bungalow

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 24, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar owns a luxurious apartment at Rustomjee Seasons in Bandra-Kurla Complex

Architectural Digest India

Tendulkar's BKC apartment reportedly costs ₹7.15 crore

Architectural Digest India

The massive apartment is spread over 1,600-square-feet and is registered under Sachin's wife Anjali Tendulkar's name

Architectural Digest India

The flat has a beautiful open terrace/balcony overlooking the BKC

Architectural Digest India

The interior's of Sachin Tendulkar's house looks like a modern palace

Architectural Digest India

This is just one of the high-end properties that Sachin Tendulkar owns in Mumbai

Architectural Digest India

The 'Lifestyle Gallery' inside Tendulkar's apartment is divided into two halves

Architectural Digest India

This is the bungalow where Sachin Tendulkar lives with his mother, wife Anjali, daughter Sara and son Arjun in Bandra West which is insured for a whopping ₹100 crore

Sachin Tendulkar regularly posts pictures from inside his Perry Cross Road house

Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar's Bandra house has a full-scale pool table among other amenities

Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar's house also has a fully-equipped gym where he works out regularly

Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

The house also has massive balcony where Tendulkar likes to chill out

Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar turns 50 on April 24, 2023 and the entire cricketing fraternity is wishing the Bharat Ratna on completing his golden jubilee

Sachin Tendulkar Instagram