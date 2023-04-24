Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 7 expensive cars owned by the 'God of Indian Cricket'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 24, 2023
Sachin Tendulkar, the 'God of Indian Cricket. is also a motor enthusiast. On his birthday let's look at 7 cars from his car collection. Here is a picture of Sachin with his first car the Maruti 800
BMW M6 Gran Coupe is one of the most expensive cars in his collection
BMW i8 is a fancy hybrid car is one of Sachin's prized possession
Porsche 911 Turbo S worth Rs 3.13 crore is the most expensive varient of the Porsche 911 series in India
BMW M5 30 Jahre edition is another stunning car in Master blaster's collection
BMW X5 M was imported forespecially for Sachin as it wasn’t sold in India officially back then
Ferrari 360 Modena was gifted to Sachin by Formula One champion Michael Schumacher back in 2002 for scoring his 29th Test hundred. Sachin sold the car in 2011
Nissan GT-R Egoist edition is the ‘luxury’ version of the supercar and the only one in India. Sachin apparentlt has sold this super car in 2017
