Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 7 expensive cars owned by the 'God of Indian Cricket'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 24, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar, the 'God of Indian Cricket. is also a motor enthusiast. On his birthday let's look at 7 cars from his car collection. Here is a picture of Sachin with his first car the Maruti 800

Spinny

BMW M6 Gran Coupe is one of the most expensive cars in his collection

Car dekho

BMW i8 is a fancy hybrid car is one of Sachin's prized possession

Twitter

Porsche 911 Turbo S worth Rs 3.13 crore is the most expensive varient of the Porsche 911 series in India

Porsche

BMW M5 30 Jahre edition is another stunning car in Master blaster's collection

Car dekho

BMW X5 M was imported forespecially for Sachin as it wasn’t sold in India officially back then

Car Dekho

Ferrari 360 Modena was gifted to Sachin by Formula One champion Michael Schumacher back in 2002 for scoring his 29th Test hundred. Sachin sold the car in 2011

Freepik

Nissan GT-R Egoist edition is the ‘luxury’ version of the supercar and the only one in India. Sachin apparentlt has sold this super car in 2017

Modified Monsters

