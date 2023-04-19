Mukesh Ambani birthday: From Rolls Royce to Ferrari; 7 luxury cars owned by the 'richest Indian'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 19, 2023

Rolls Royce Phantom worth ₹13.50 crore is one of the costilest cars at Mukesh Ambani's car collection

Mercedes-Maybach Benz S660 Guard is worth ₹10.50 crore

BMW 760Li Security worth ₹8.9 crore is another expensive car from Mukesh Ambani's car collection

Ferrari SF90 Stradale worth ₹7.50 crore owned by Muskesh Ambani is among the few Ferraris in India

Bentley Continental Flying Spur is worth ₹3.69 crore

Lamborghini Urus worth ₹3.43 crore is another prized possession

Mercedes Maybach 62 worth ₹2.50 crore is the most loved car by the Ambanis

