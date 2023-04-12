Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia to Bill Gates' beach house; here are 6 insanely expensive houses owned by billionaires

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 12, 2023

Let's take a look at the insanely expensive and lavish homes of billionaires around the world

Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia in Mumbai is worth $2 billion. With 27 floors, the house boasts of a grand ballroom, a theatre, 3 helipads, a spa, a temple, and multiple terraced gardens

Bill and Melinda Gates' California beach house is worth $43 million

American hedge fund manager and the CEO of Chief Executive Citadel, Ken Griffin’s quadruplex penthouse at 220 New York's Central Park South is worth $240 million

The Manor, LA, was home to Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone till 2019. While, the new owner has bought the mansion in $120 million

Uber co-founder Garrett Camp’s mansion in Beverly Hills is worth $71 million

David and Victoria Beckham’s penthouse located in Miami's One Thousand Museum is worth $20 million

Thanks For Reading!

Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath's 7000 sq ft house is pure magic; take a tour
Find out More