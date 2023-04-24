Happy Birthday Sachin: Sydney Cricket Ground unveils gates named after Tendulkar & Brian Lara

Honouring Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday, a gate named after Indian batting legend was unveiled at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground here on Monday.

Tendulkar, who turned 50 on Monday, scored 785 runs, including three centuries with a highest score of 241 not out (in 2004) in five Tests at the SCG, which he described as his favourite cricket ground outside India.

Tendukar scored those runs at an incredible average of 157.

"The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92," Tendulkar said in a statement issued by the SCG.

Gate named after Brian Lara

Another gate in the name of Brian Lara was also unveiled to mark 30 years since the West Indian legend's innings of 277 at the SCG.

The gates were unveiled by SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

SCG

Visiting teams to enter from Lara-Tendulkar Gates

All visiting cricket players will take to the field through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates, situated between the Members Pavilion's away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand.

A plaque was also erected, describing the Lara-Tendulkar Gates, the achievements of the two legends and their statistics at the SCG.

Tendulkar and Lara thank SCG

"It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian," Tendulkar said.

"I would like to thank the team at the SCG and Cricket Australia and for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon."

Lara, on his part, said: "I'm deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I'm sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I'm in Australia."

Tendulkar and Lara thus joined Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris by having a set of gates named in their honour at the SCG.