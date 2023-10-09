Who Is Zainab Abbas? The Pakistani Sports Presenter Who Made Remarks Against India & Hindu Religion In 2014

Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas has been in the news over the past few days after some of her old tweets against India and the Hindu religion went viral on social media amid her stint in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Zainab Abbas was in India to cover the tournament and even co-hosted a few shows for the host broadcaster Star Sports before her contract was terminated and she left for Dubai citing "personal reasons", according to reports.

It was earlier being reported that she was deported from India but it has now emerged that she might have been forced to leave the country after facing backlash over her remarks against India in 2014.

Remarks against India and Hindu religion

A complaint has been filed against Zainab by an Indian lawyer named Vineet Jindal over her old comments against the country and the Hindu religion which resurfaced on social media a few days back.

The lawyer has alleged that the tweets were posted from the X handle “Zainablovesrk" which is currently named "ZAbbas Official".

It's worth noting that Zainab Abbas is an experienced presenter and commentator, having done so extensively in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and several other international tournaments.

Who is Zainab Abbas?

Zainab Abbas was born in Lahore on February 14, 1988. She is the daughter of domestic cricketer Nasir Abbas and politician Andleeb Abbas.

Zainab's father Nasir Abbas played in the Faisalabad and Hafizabad cricket teams as a bowler. He also went to the same college as former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja.

Her mother is a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party which is headed by former World Cup-winning captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In 2019, the 35-year-old Zainab married Hamza Kardar who is the son of former Pakistan finance minister Shahid Hafeez Kardar. Shahid Kardar is the son of Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Pakistan cricket team's first captain.

