Viral Video: Mohammad Rizwan Signs His Autograph For Fan On 'Release Imran Khan' Poster During IRE vs PAK 2nd T20I In Dublin

Mohammad Rizwan signing his autograph on Imran Khan's poster | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan was spotted giving an autograph to a fan on the poster of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan's during the second T20I against Ireland at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin on Sunday, May 12.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has been lodged in jail since August 2023, facing serious charges on corruption, terrorism, contempt of court and rioting. He was accused for the May 9 violence and Pakistan's Supreme Court sentenced him to three years of imprionsiment in August last year.

Ever since he was imprisoned in jail, there have been demands by the people of Pakistan to release Imran Khan. During the match between Ireland and Pakistan, a fan carried the poster which was written, "Release Imran Khan." on it. Mohammad Rizwan, who was fielding near the boundary line, signed an autograph on the poster on the request of a fan. The video of the same went viral on social media.

کرکٹر محمد رضوان کا عمران خان کی تصویر " RELEASE IMRAN KHAN " پر آٹو گراف pic.twitter.com/Njv6v8r16q — Muhammad Usama Ghazi (@ghaziusama) May 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Pakistan levelled the three-match T20I series 1-1 with a seven-wicket win over Ireland. With a target of 194, the Men in Green chased it down in 16.1 overs. Mohammad Rizwan (75*) and Fakhar Zaman (78) shone with brilliant fifties while Azam Khan made a vital contribution with an unbeaten innings of 30 off 10 balls at a strike rate of 300.

Pakistan were in the positon of reeling with 13/2 after wickets of opener Saim Ayub and Babar Azam. Rizwan and Zaman stepped up for the team and forged a crucial 140-run partnership until the latter was dismissed at 153/3. Then, Rizwan and Azam formed an unbeaten 42-run partnership to help Pakistan chase down the target.