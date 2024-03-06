PSL 2024: Babar Azam Funnily Teases Mohammad Rizwan's Daughter After Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Match; Watch Video

Babar Azam's funny conversation with Mohammad Rizwan's daughter | Credits: Twitter/Rizwan Babar Army

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam was spotted having fun with Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan's daughter after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match between two teams at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 5.

Azam and Rizwan often share a great friendship on and off the field. They have been one of the best opening pairs for Pakistan in the T20I. In the ongoing PSL season, the two have been facing each other as they lead respective teams, Zalmi and Sultans.

In a video that went viral on social media, Babar Azam can be seen speaking in a childish voice and funnily teasing Mohammad Rizwan's daughter, Aina after Peshwar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans.

Babar Azam Teasing Muhammad Rizwan’s Daughter "Aina" 😭

Chal abbay nu keh chal chal 😭#BabarAzam #HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/jl1fVPaX20 — Rizwan Babar Army (@RizwanBabarArmy) March 5, 2024

Peshawar Zalmi pulled off a thrilling victory over Multan Sultans on Tuesday. After posting a total of 204/5 on the board, thanks to fine fifty from Babar Azam (64) and vital contributions from Saim Ayub (46), Haseebullah Khan (31) and Rovman Powell (23), Zalmi bowlers managed to restrict Sultans to 200/5 despite an unbeaten 85-run partnership between Iftikhar Ahmed (60) and Chris Jordan (30) for the sixth wicket.

With 22 runs required to win off the last over, Multan Sultans' middle-order batters scored 18 runs but fell just five runs short of achieving 205-run target.