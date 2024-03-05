PSL 9: Colin Munro Celebrates With Ball Boy As Latter Takes Sensational Diving Catch Over The Fence; Watch

Colin Munro hugs the ball boy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Islamabad United batter Colin Munro expressed a heartwarming gesture towards a ball boy during the PSL 9 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi on Monday in Rawalpindi. The veteran New Zealand cricketer embraced the ball boy after he took a fantastic catch over the deep backward square leg boundary as the video of the same went viral.

The incident occurred in the 7th over of the innings as Faheem Ashraf delivered a short-of-length ball. Aamer Jamal pounced on it and helped the ball to behind the wicket. Although Murno had his eyes set on it, the ball went over the fence, but the ball boy took a diving catch. Munro lauded him for the catch as the two celebrated.

Just out of reach for Munro, but the ball boy dives in for a sensational catch and earns a warm hug 🤗😍#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #IUvPZ️ pic.twitter.com/uBxe33cfzO — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2024

Shadab Khan stars with both bat and ball as Islamabad United win convincingly:

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan was sensational across facets on the night. The all-rounder starred with the bat first, top-scoring with 80 off 51 deliveries. The likes of Agha Salman, Jordan Cox, and Azam Khan also came up with useful contributions as Islamabad reached 196-4 in 20 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi largely struggled with the bat, with only three batters managing to reach double figures. Aamer Jamal was the lone warrior for their side, hitting 87 off 49 deliveries before Shadab castled him. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 4-0-41-3 as Islamabad won by 29 runs.

The United are currently at the third spot on the points table with 3 wins and as many losses in 7 matches.