PSL 9: Babar Azam Shares Adorable Moment With Lahore Supercop ASP Shehrbano's Daughter; Watch

Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was seen sharing a sweet moment with Assistant Superintendent of Police Shehrbano Naqvi's child after the PSL game as a video of the same went viral on social media. The Peshawar Zalmi skipper was spotted adoring the kid, followed by signing the autographs for the fans.

ASP Syeda Sheherbano Naqvi grabbed the spotlight and became an overnight sensation quite recently, having played an integral role in saving a woman's life in Ichra Bazar in Lahore. A violent mob had put the woman's life in peril after mistaking the Arabic prints on her outfit for Quranic verses. Naqvi, along with some shopkeepers, swooped in to prevent any harm to the woman.

ASP Sheharbano and her cute daughter with King Babar Azam ❤ pic.twitter.com/hyvGsCfEuz — Babarfied (@babarfied) February 28, 2024

Babar, meanwhile, was hounded by fans following a PSL game, but he abided by everyone's wishes and gave them autograph on their placards, including for ASP Shehrbano's kid's.

Babar Azam is currently the highest run-getter in PSL 2024:

Meanwhile, the ex-Pakistan skipper is currently the highest run-getter in PSL, aggregating 330 runs in 5 innings, averaging an astonishing 82.5. The tournament also saw Babar become the fastest to 10000 T20 runs, achieving it only in 271 innings, beating Chris Gayle, who did so in 285.

Zalmi are also in a decent position currently in the points table currently, winning 3 matches out of 5. Their next match is against defending champions Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpndi. Qalandars are also the only winless team, losing all 6 of their games thus far.