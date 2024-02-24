Video: Angry Babar Azam Threatens To Hit Multan Fans With Bottle For Teasing Him With 'Zimbabar' Chants In PSL 2024

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam lost his cool at some fans during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Multan Sultans on Friday night.

Multan fans kept teasing Babar with chants of "Zimbabar" which the former Pakistan captain did not like at all and he even threatened to hit them with a water bottle.

A video of Babar's angry reaction is going viral on social media. The short clip shows fans teasing the star cricketer with Zimbabar chants after which Babar Azam gestures them to come close.

He then lifts a water bottle and gestures to throw it at the fans for making fun of him.

Why Zimbabar?

The term 'Zimbabar' was coined by after Pakistani fans' belief that Babar could only score against teams like Zimbabwe, and other smaller nations.

Peshawar, led by Babar, beat hosts Multan by 5 runs in a high-scoring Match 9 of PSL 2024. Haseebullah Khan (37) and Babar (31) helped the team post 179 for 8 on the board which they successfully defended by bowling out Multan for 174 with Arif Yakoob taking 3 wickets.