CWC 2023: Sports Presenter Zainab Abbas Leaves India Amid Backlash Over Anti-Hindu Tweets, Claims Pak Media

Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas has left from India for Dubai amid the backlash she is facing over some old tweets against the Hindu religion, according to reports.

Abbas was in India for the ICC World Cup 2023 where she was co-hosting shows and conducting interviews for the host broadcaster but has had to leave the stint mid-way due to this latest controversy. Zainab Abbas is said to be currently in Dubai.

Samaa TV which had earlier tweeted about Zainab's alleged deportation on X, deleted the post and later retweeted on the social media platform saying that Zainab has left India due to "safety concerns".

What is the matter?

An Indian lawyer named Vineet Jindal had filed a complaint with the BCCI recently against the 35-year-old sports presenter after some anti-hindu tweets from her resurfaced online. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Complaint letter sent by @vineetJindal19 to @BCCI and @HMOIndia seeking removal of Zainab Abbas @ZAbbasOfficial as the presenter at the ICC World Cup 2023 for her derogatory and provocative posts against Bharat and Hindu Dharma. “Athiti devo bhava” only for those who respect our country & Hindu Dharma but Anti Bharatiya are not welcome on Our Land."

Update on Zainab Abbas Matter:- Complaint letter sent by @vineetJindal19 to @BCCI and @HMOIndia seeking removal of Zainab Abbas @ZAbbasOfficial as the presenter at the ICC World Cup 2023 for her derogatory and provocative posts against Bharat and Hindu Dharma.

“Athiti devo… pic.twitter.com/tiHCCRtYW3 — Adv.Vineet Jindal (@vineetJindal19) October 7, 2023

Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas has safely exited India over "safety concerns"



"There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side" - Zainab Abbas

Before departing for India, Zainab claimed to be extremely excited about exploring India's culture despite both countries' contrasting beliefs and looked forward to the next 6 weeks. She wrote on X:

"There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language & love for art & a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business. Humbled to be presenting in India at the Cricket WC2023 for the @ICC again, a journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now."

The ten-team tournament began on October 5th and have witnessed some exciting matches thus far.

