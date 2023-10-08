ICC World Cup 2023: Lawyer Files Complaint With BCCI Against Pakistani Presenter Zainab Abbas For Making 'Anti-Hindu' Remarks

Zainab Abbas. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

An Indian-based lawyer named Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint against presenter Zainab Abbas for allegedly commenting against Hindu religion as he tweeted on X that anti-India people are not welcome. Zainab Abbas is one of the presenters for the ICC Cricket 2023 World Cup in India. However, she could be debarred from her presenting duties.

Jindal took to Twitter and wrote the below:

Update on Zainab Abbas Matter:- Complaint letter sent by @vineetJindal19 to @BCCI and @HMOIndia seeking removal of Zainab Abbas @ZAbbasOfficial as the presenter at the ICC World Cup 2023 for her derogatory and provocative posts against Bharat and Hindu Dharma. “Athiti devo bhava” only for those who respect our country & Hindu Dharma but Anti Bharatiya are not welcome on Our Land."

It's worth noting that Zainab Abbas is an experienced presenter and commentator, having done so extensively in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side" - Zainab Abbas on commentating during the 2023 World Cup

Prior to departing India, Zainab wrote on Twitter that she is keen to explore India's culture and is thrilled to be presenting at the showpiece event.

"There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language & love for art & a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business. Humbled to be presenting in India at the Cricket WC2023 for the @ICC again, a journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now."

The ten-team tournament began from October 5th in Ahmedabad.

