PAK vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Live Updates: Shadab Khan And Mohammad Nawaz Add Handy Runs For Pakistan, Score: 233-6 After 41 Overs

Babar Azam and Scott Edwards. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Partnership between Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz has reached 45. Can they give Pakistan the final flourish?

GONE!



A fine catch by Captain Edwards gives Bas his 2nd of the over. Bas changing the complexion of the game here!



Go Bassie!!#NEDvsPAK #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/VGYFD08oso — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) October 6, 2023

Bas de Leede strikes for the Netherlands as they dismiss another set batter in Mohammad Rizwan

Off-spinner Aryan Dutt ekes out a crucial breakthrough as Saud Shakeel departs for 68

Saud Shakeel brings up a 32-ball half-century as Pakistan motor along

Pakistan maintain good tempo despite losing their Top 3 cheaply. Bring their 100 up in the 20th over.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel bring up the 50-run partnership as Pakistan make good recovery

Colin 'all class' Ackermann strikes in his first over of the #CWC23! And it's the big one. Saqib pouches that at mid-wicket to send Babar Azam back. #NEDvPAK pic.twitter.com/J49ge3HKwx — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) October 6, 2023

Colin got a wicket in the first over. Now, van Meekeren has a wicket off the first delivery of #CWC23 ! 👊



Imam-ul-Haq's stay comes to an end as Dutt takes an easy catch.#NEDvPAK — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) October 6, 2023

Pakistan lose Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam in consecutive overs

Fakhar Zaman chips one back to bowler Logan van Beek as Netherlands strike

Fakhar Zaman hits his 3rd boundary in 2 overs

Netherlands to start proceedings with spin

Netherlands Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Pakistan playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

The Netherlands have won the toss and have elected to bowl first

A familiar face ensured that the dressing room was all smiles before their first #CWC23 encounter. Thank you, The Black Singlet. 🧡



And how did you like it, Hyderabad? pic.twitter.com/lFuGlSori1 — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) October 6, 2023

Pakistan have won all six ODIs contested against the Dutch so far

Netherlands, meanwhile, can be the dark horse of the tournament, and have the potential to hurt any opponent on their day

Pakistan might not have had the best build-up to their campaign but they might be at a slight advantage after playing both practice games in Hyderabad

After New Zealand opened their World Cup campaign with a bang, can Pakistan or Netherlands do so simialrly?