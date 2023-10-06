PAK vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Live Updates: Shadab Khan And Mohammad Nawaz Add Handy Runs For Pakistan, Score: 233-6 After 41 Overs

06 October 2023 05:03 PM IST
Partnership between Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz has reached 45. Can they give Pakistan the final flourish?
Bas de Leede strikes for the Netherlands as they dismiss another set batter in Mohammad Rizwan
Off-spinner Aryan Dutt ekes out a crucial breakthrough as Saud Shakeel departs for 68
Saud Shakeel brings up a 32-ball half-century as Pakistan motor along
Pakistan maintain good tempo despite losing their Top 3 cheaply. Bring their 100 up in the 20th over.
Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel bring up the 50-run partnership as Pakistan make good recovery
Pakistan lose Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam in consecutive overs
Fakhar Zaman chips one back to bowler Logan van Beek as Netherlands strike
Fakhar Zaman hits his 3rd boundary in 2 overs
Netherlands to start proceedings with spin
Netherlands Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Pakistan playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
The Netherlands have won the toss and have elected to bowl first
Pakistan have won all six ODIs contested against the Dutch so far
Netherlands, meanwhile, can be the dark horse of the tournament, and have the potential to hurt any opponent on their day
Pakistan might not have had the best build-up to their campaign but they might be at a slight advantage after playing both practice games in Hyderabad
After New Zealand opened their World Cup campaign with a bang, can Pakistan or Netherlands do so simialrly?
06 October 2023 01:02 PM IST
Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the 2nd match of ICC World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
