 PAK vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Live Updates: Shadab Khan And Mohammad Nawaz Add Handy Runs For Pakistan, Score: 233-6 After 41 Overs
Live Updates

PAK vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Live Updates: Shadab Khan And Mohammad Nawaz Add Handy Runs For Pakistan, Score: 233-6 After 41 Overs

ICC World Cup 2023: Live updates of the 2nd match of the tournament between Pakistan and Netherlands in Hyderabad

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
Babar Azam and Scott Edwards. | (Image Credits: Twitter)
Partnership between Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz has reached 45. Can they give Pakistan the final flourish?

Bas de Leede strikes for the Netherlands as they dismiss another set batter in Mohammad Rizwan

Off-spinner Aryan Dutt ekes out a crucial breakthrough as Saud Shakeel departs for 68

Saud Shakeel brings up a 32-ball half-century as Pakistan motor along

Pakistan maintain good tempo despite losing their Top 3 cheaply. Bring their 100 up in the 20th over.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel bring up the 50-run partnership as Pakistan make good recovery

Pakistan lose Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam in consecutive overs

Fakhar Zaman chips one back to bowler Logan van Beek as Netherlands strike

Fakhar Zaman hits his 3rd boundary in 2 overs

Netherlands to start proceedings with spin

Netherlands Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Pakistan playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

The Netherlands have won the toss and have elected to bowl first

Pakistan have won all six ODIs contested against the Dutch so far

Netherlands, meanwhile, can be the dark horse of the tournament, and have the potential to hurt any opponent on their day

Pakistan might not have had the best build-up to their campaign but they might be at a slight advantage after playing both practice games in Hyderabad

After New Zealand opened their World Cup campaign with a bang, can Pakistan or Netherlands do so simialrly?

Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the 2nd match of ICC World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

