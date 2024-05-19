X User Stunned As His Techie Colleague Turns Out To Be Saurabh Netravalkar, Member Of USA's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Saurabh Netravalkar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

An Indian techie had a startling realization as he took to X to reveal that one of his colleagues, working in software in Oracle, will be representing the United States of America (USA) in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The man in question named Saurabh Netravalkar is part of USA's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup, captained by Monak Patel.

The software engineer named Chirag took to the social media platform 'X' revealed how 32-year-old Saurabh Netravalkar, who starred for India in the U19 World Cup in 2010, has been balancing his cricketing career and job in the United States. Born in Mumbai, Netravalkar is a left-arm seamer and has taken 73 wickets in 48 ODIs and 24 scalps in as many T20Is.

just found out in my company there is a guy who played Under 19 Cricket World Cup for India back in 2010 and now lives in US works in Oracle and gonna be playing T20 WC next month for USA! 😳😳🤯 — chirag (@chiragtweeter) May 17, 2024

Saurabh Netravalkar made his first-class debut in India in 2013:

It's worth noting that Netravalkar plied his trade for India in the U19 World Cup 2010 and rubbed shoulders with the likes of KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat and Mayank Agarwal. Following his maiden first-class appearance for Mumbai in 2013, the 32-year-old moved to USA due to lack of opportunities.

Netravalkar went on to attain his master's degree in Computer Science from Cornell University. He has also represented Washington Freedom in MLC 2023 and his dedication to the sport is evident by how he hasn't given up on his cricketing career despite landing a full-time job in Oracle.