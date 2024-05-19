Video: Anushka Sharma's Emotional Celebration As RCB's Remarkable Turnaround Culminates In IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification

Anushka Sharma gets emotional. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was as emotional as any fan as the franchise triggered a remarkable turnaround to seal a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs by beating the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. In the video that has emerged on social media, Anushka was present at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and celebrated in ecstasy.

RCB got the job done under extraordinary circumstances as their otherwise vulnerable bowling unit defended 218 successfully in 20 overs to seal a spot in the playoffs. Batting first, the home side's batters clicked to significant effect as contributions followed from Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, and Glenn Maxwell. The bowling line-up equally stood up as Du Plessis marshalled his troops increasingly well to fashion a 27-run win eventually.

"It's amazing how this game can turn" - Virat Kohli

During a conversation with Suresh Raina on Jio Cinema, the 35-year-old admitted that he had left any hope of RCB qualifying for the playoffs, but felt cricket is a great leveller. He remarked:

"I had almost packed my bags in April and thought what will happen now? and now look where we standing, it's amazing how this game can turn. That's the thing one should never assume something else going to happen. You are playing instinctively, having fun, and you've come to this situation."

The Royal Challengers will either face the Rajasthan Royals or SunRisers Hyderabad in the playoffs.