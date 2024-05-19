Video: Chants Of 'Kohli, Kohli' Engulf Bengaluru Streets After RCB Stun CSK To Reach IPL 2024 Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans were chanting 'Kohli, Kohli, Kohli' vicariously at 3:00 am after the franchise made a stunning comeback to seal a spot into the IPL 2024 playoffs. In a video gone viral on social media, Bengaluru streets were fully filled with Kohli chants as the fans couldn't stop their excitement at the stunning result.

Kohli, who has amassed over 700 runs in IPL 2024, was once again in the spotlight as the Royal Challengers stunned defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The former RCB captain made a breezy 28-ball 47 and took a catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell as RCB's otherwise vulnerable bowling unit held off the Super Kings to 191 while defending 218.

"It's amazing how this game can turn" - Virat Kohli

During a conversation with Suresh Raina on Jio Cinema, the 35-year-old admitted that he had left any hope of RCB qualifying for the playoffs, but felt cricket is a great leveller. He remarked:

"I had almost packed my bags in April and thought what will happen now? and now look where we standing, it's amazing how this game can turn. That's the thing one should never assume something else going to happen. You are playing instinctively, having fun, and you've come to this situation."

The Royal Challengers will either face the Rajasthan Royals or SunRisers Hyderabad in the playoffs.