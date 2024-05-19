 Video: Chants Of 'Kohli, Kohli' Engulf Bengaluru Streets After RCB Stun CSK To Reach IPL 2024 Playoffs
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Chants Of 'Kohli, Kohli' Engulf Bengaluru Streets After RCB Stun CSK To Reach IPL 2024 Playoffs

Video: Chants Of 'Kohli, Kohli' Engulf Bengaluru Streets After RCB Stun CSK To Reach IPL 2024 Playoffs

Chants of 'Kohli, Kohli, were heard in Bengaluru streets after RCB's stunning win over CSK in IPL 2024 match on Saturday

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
article-image

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans were chanting 'Kohli, Kohli, Kohli' vicariously at 3:00 am after the franchise made a stunning comeback to seal a spot into the IPL 2024 playoffs. In a video gone viral on social media, Bengaluru streets were fully filled with Kohli chants as the fans couldn't stop their excitement at the stunning result.

Read Also
IPL 2024: ‘Feeling Unsafe In CSK Jersey Outside Chinnaswamy’, Female Fan Alleges Abuse &...
article-image

Kohli, who has amassed over 700 runs in IPL 2024, was once again in the spotlight as the Royal Challengers stunned defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The former RCB captain made a breezy 28-ball 47 and took a catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell as RCB's otherwise vulnerable bowling unit held off the Super Kings to 191 while defending 218.

"It's amazing how this game can turn" - Virat Kohli

During a conversation with Suresh Raina on Jio Cinema, the 35-year-old admitted that he had left any hope of RCB qualifying for the playoffs, but felt cricket is a great leveller. He remarked:

"I had almost packed my bags in April and thought what will happen now? and now look where we standing, it's amazing how this game can turn. That's the thing one should never assume something else going to happen. You are playing instinctively, having fun, and you've come to this situation."

The Royal Challengers will either face the Rajasthan Royals or SunRisers Hyderabad in the playoffs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Chants Of 'Kohli, Kohli' Engulf Bengaluru Streets After RCB Stun CSK To Reach IPL 2024...

Video: Chants Of 'Kohli, Kohli' Engulf Bengaluru Streets After RCB Stun CSK To Reach IPL 2024...

Video: Anushka Sharma's Emotional Celebration As RCB's Remarkable Turnaround Culminates In IPL 2024...

Video: Anushka Sharma's Emotional Celebration As RCB's Remarkable Turnaround Culminates In IPL 2024...

Video: Contrasting Emotions On Virat Kohli's And MS Dhoni's Face As RCB Stun CSK To Sneak Into IPL...

Video: Contrasting Emotions On Virat Kohli's And MS Dhoni's Face As RCB Stun CSK To Sneak Into IPL...

IPL 2024: ‘Feeling Unsafe In CSK Jersey Outside Chinnaswamy’, Female Fan Alleges Abuse &...

IPL 2024: ‘Feeling Unsafe In CSK Jersey Outside Chinnaswamy’, Female Fan Alleges Abuse &...

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 68: Bengaluru Qualify For Playoffs With 27-Run Win, Chennai Knocked Out

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 68: Bengaluru Qualify For Playoffs With 27-Run Win, Chennai Knocked Out