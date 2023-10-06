Pakistan captain Babar Azam responded to chants shouting his name during the 2023 World Cup game against Netherlands on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. In a video that went viral on social media, the 28-year-old put his hand to his left ear, trying to listen to the crowd's voices.
ICC World Cup 2023: Hyderabad Crowd Chants Babar Azam's Name, Pakistan Captain Responds (WATCH)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 11:25 PM IST