 ICC World Cup 2023: Hyderabad Crowd Chants Babar Azam's Name, Pakistan Captain Responds (WATCH)
Pakistan captain Babar Azam put his hand to his left ear as the crowd chanted his name in Hyderabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam responded to chants shouting his name during the 2023 World Cup game against Netherlands on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. In a video that went viral on social media, the 28-year-old put his hand to his left ear, trying to listen to the crowd's voices.

