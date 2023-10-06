'Feeling Better Today': Rahul Dravid Says Shubman Gill Hasn't Been Ruled Out Of Team India's 2023 World Cup Opener

Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India coach Rahul Dravid hasn't shut the door on opening batter Shubman Gill ahead of their opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia on Sunday in Chennai. The former Indian skipper asserted that Gill has been feeling a lot better and that there's a chance he could play on Sunday.

Gill, who has been in prolific form in one-day cricket this year, emerged to have been suffering from dengue. Hence, reports highlighted that keeper-batter Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul could open the innings against Australia.

However, Rahul Dravid, during a press conference on Friday, confirmed that the medical team hasn't entirely ruled out Gill out of India's 2023 World Cup's opening match. He said, as quoted by cricketworldcup.com:

"He’s certainly feeling better today. The medical team is monitoring on daily basis. We have 36 hours, we’ll see what decision they take. He’s certainly feeling better today. Medical team hasn’t ruled him out as yet. We’ll keep monitoring him on a day to day basis. We’ll see how he feels day after tomorrow."

Shubman Gill scored a hundred in his most recent ODI:

Gill played his most recent ODI against Australia in Indore and scored an impressive ton to help India post 399 in their stipulated 50 overs. The Punjab-born batter has accumulated a jaw-dropping 1230 runs in 20 ODIs in 2023, averaging 72.35 with five centuries.

Should he miss the opening game against Australia, it could be a massive blow to India's chances of beating the Men in Yellow.

