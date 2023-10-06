'Bit Like Pakistan Top-Order': Ramiz Raja's Dig Babar Azam's Men As 'Technical Problems' Lead To Vanishing Of Graphics From TV During 2023 World Cup

Ramiz Raja has taken a dig at Pakistan's top-order. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja took a subtle dig at the national team as the graphics disappeared from the TV during the ongoing 2023 World Cup game against the Netherlands on Friday in Hyderabad. With Ramiz Raja being on commentary, he labelled the vanishing of graphics as a technical fault similar to Pakistan's top-order.

With the match graphics, including scorecard not appearing for a considerable while on tv, Ramiz Raja couldn't help but scoff at Pakistan's top-order's under performance against the Dutch. Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar Azam departed without even passing 20 after the Netherlands put Pakistan into bat.

After losing 3 wickets within ten overs, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan joined hands and stitched a 120-run partnership, putting Pakistan on track for a match-winning total. However, Aryan Dutt and Bas de Leede struck to remove both batters for 68 runs each.

Pakistan's 2023 World Cup squad:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

The 1992 champions have had a patchy build-up ahead of the tournament, notably finishing last in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023. While skipper Babar Azam was among the runs, Pakistan lost both their warm-up games to Australia and New Zealand, with their bowling struggles being highlighted the most.

