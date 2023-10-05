'Tera Sidhu Moosewala': This Video Proves Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Is Also A Fan Of Late Punjabi Singer (WATCH)

Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam in a video effortlessly completed a line from late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's song | X (Twitter)

New Delhi: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup gets underway in India from Thursday (October 5) with the opening match between England and New Zealand. However, one of the topics that has grabbed headlines related to the Cricket World Cup in India has been the warm reception accorded to the Pakistan Cricket team ever since the team arrived in Hyderabad, India. Pakistan team captain and their leading batsman Babar Azam has also been the center of attraction. Now, in a fresh video that emerged late on Wednesday night (October 4), the Pakistan cricket team captain was seen completing a line from one of the famous songs by late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala which proves that even Babar is a fan of Sidhu Moosewala.

The video clip has made fans of the late singer proclaim on X (formerly Twitter) that Babar Azam is a fan of Moosewala too.

The video is from a segment before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in one of the promotional videos. In the video, the anchor is seen asking questions to Babar Azam in Punjabi, and he replies with correct answers in fluent Punjabi. At the end, the anchor says the line "Dil Da Ni Mada..." a line from late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's song. "Tera Sidhu Moosewala," pat comes the reply from Babar Azam.

Watch: Babar Azam completing the line of the song "Dil Da Ni Mada Tera Sidhu Moosewala" in the video below.

Babar Azam Punjabi, The way he said Tera Sidhu Moosewala, it seems like he also was a Sidhu's fan♥️💯.#BabarAzam #SidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/gRSsSdLV2f — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) October 4, 2023

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on 29 May 2022 in Punjab's Jawaharke village of Mansa, in a case of inter-gand rivalry.

Babar missing Pakistani fans

Babar said it would have been nice to see fans from Pakistan among the Hyderabad crowd. "Since we came to Hyderabad, the hospitality we got, the way people welcomed us, from the airport to the hotel, the crowd in the ground and in the last match, we liked it a lot," he said.