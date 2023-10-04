 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Flies In Chartered Plane To Ahmedabad And Meets Rohit Sharma (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Flies In Chartered Plane To Ahmedabad And Meets Rohit Sharma (WATCH)

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Flies In Chartered Plane To Ahmedabad And Meets Rohit Sharma (WATCH)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam flew in a private jet from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad ahead of the captain's event.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan skipper and their champion batter Babar Azam flew to Ahmedabad from Hyderabad in a private jet ahead of the captain's event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city. After landing in Ahmedabad, the 28-year-old met with his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma. It's worth noting that Ahmedabad will also host the marquee clash between the two sides.

Read Also
'Enjoy From Your Homes Pls': Virat Kohli Requests His Friends Not To Ask Him For ICC World Cup 2023...
article-image

The Men in Green already got a rousing reception after landing in Hyderabad. The likes of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi acknowledged the support received in the city. All 10 captains will gather at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the showpiece event and address the media in a press conference.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: Player Battles To Watch Out For Ahead Of Tournament Opener
article-image

Babar Azam among the runs in the two warm-up matches:

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old scored brisk half-centuries in both World Cup warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia, posing good signs for Pakistan ahead the main draw. However, the Men in Green ended up on the losing side both times.

Pakistan posted a healthy 345 against the Kiwis, but they chased it down with 38 balls and 5 wickets to spare. With Australia experimenting with David Warner and Steve Smith's bowling after posting 351 on the board, Pakistan's batters were allowed to hit some runs freely.

However, despite half-centuries from Babar, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz, the 1992 World Champions fell 14 runs short. Babar Azam and co. open their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6th in Hyderabad.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Flies In Chartered Plane To Ahmedabad And Meets...

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Flies In Chartered Plane To Ahmedabad And Meets...

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: No Opening Ceremony Ahead Of Showpiece Tournament, Captain's Event To...

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: No Opening Ceremony Ahead Of Showpiece Tournament, Captain's Event To...

ICC World Cup 2023: Player Battles To Watch Out For Ahead Of Tournament Opener

ICC World Cup 2023: Player Battles To Watch Out For Ahead Of Tournament Opener

'Very Focused Around Islam': Matthew Hayden Hails Pakistan Cricket, Says Religion Facilitates...

'Very Focused Around Islam': Matthew Hayden Hails Pakistan Cricket, Says Religion Facilitates...

'Enjoy From Your Homes Pls': Virat Kohli Requests His Friends Not To Ask Him For ICC World Cup 2023...

'Enjoy From Your Homes Pls': Virat Kohli Requests His Friends Not To Ask Him For ICC World Cup 2023...