In Pics: Jay Shah Lays Foundation Stone For BCCI’s State-Of-Art Indoor Training Facilities In North East

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 20, 2024
BCCI President Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and Meghlaya CM Conrad Sangma linaugurated the foundation for indoor training facilities in North East region
BCCI secrertary laid the foundation stone of the state-of-art indoor training facillities in Meghalaya and other north-east states.
The cricketers from six North-Eastern states will soon be benefitted from the training facilities provided by the BCCI
This is what the reception area of the BCCI Indoor Training Facility in Meghalaya will look like once it is constructed.
The infrastructure will have =world-class indoor nets. swimming pool and fitness centres for year-round training options
Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Jay Shah wrote, "Honoured to have laid the foundation stone for BCCI’s upcoming state-of-the-art indoor training facilities in the North East!"
BCCI secreatary Jay Shah also announced the launch of new pavilion in Mizoram, enchancing the cricket infrastructure in the north-east state
