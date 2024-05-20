In Pics: Jay Shah Lays Foundation Stone For BCCI’s State-Of-Art Indoor Training Facilities In North East

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 20, 2024

BCCI President Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and Meghlaya CM Conrad Sangma linaugurated the foundation for indoor training facilities in North East region

Credits: Jay Shah Instagram

BCCI secrertary laid the foundation stone of the state-of-art indoor training facillities in Meghalaya and other north-east states.

Credits: Jay Shah Instagram

The cricketers from six North-Eastern states will soon be benefitted from the training facilities provided by the BCCI

Credits: Jay Shah Twitter

This is what the reception area of the BCCI Indoor Training Facility in Meghalaya will look like once it is constructed.

Credits: Jay Shah Instagram

The infrastructure will have =world-class indoor nets. swimming pool and fitness centres for year-round training options

Credits: Jay Shah Instagram

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Jay Shah wrote, "Honoured to have laid the foundation stone for BCCI’s upcoming state-of-the-art indoor training facilities in the North East!"

Credits: Jay Shah Instagram

BCCI secreatary Jay Shah also announced the launch of new pavilion in Mizoram, enchancing the cricket infrastructure in the north-east state

Credits: Jay Shah Instagram