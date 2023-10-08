'Reports Absolutely Baseless': BCCI Confirms 'Men In Blue Will Sport India Colours' vs Pakistan In CWC 2023

Indian cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Ashish Shelar has dismissed rumours or reports of Rohit Sharma and co. donning alternative colours against Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan. The 2023 World Cup game against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to be a blockbuster one.

The Indian cricket team notably changed their colour of jersey during the 2019 World Cup game against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, Shelar has bluntly denied India's possibility of changing their kit for the high-voltage clash and will instead stick to the same one.

"We categorically dismiss the media reports that India will be donning an alternative match kit against Pakistan. These reports are absolutely baseless & work of someone’s imagination. The Men in Blue will sport India colours - Blue at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," Shelar confirmed in a BCCI statement.

India unbeaten against Pakistan in 7 50-over World Cup meetings:

Meanwhile, India are unbeaten against arch-rivals Pakistan in 7 50-over World Cup meetings, dating back to 1992. They will also start as favourites in the upcoming clash, having steamrolled Babar Azam and co. in the Asia Cup Super 4 game in Colombo by 228 runs.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will take some confidence from their 81-run win over the Netherlands as their bowlers came to the party after half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel helped them to 286. Shakeel also got the Player of the Match for his 68 off 52 deliveries.

