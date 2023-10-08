ICC World Cup 2023: 'When In Doubt, Step Out', Says Wasim Jaffer As Team India Begin Their Campaign

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer has advised the Men in Blue to not slip into defensive mode under pressure as they start their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Instead, Jaffer believes they must play aggressively and shift the pressure on the opposition.

Although Team India start as favorites for the tournament, Australia in World Cups becomes a different side. Having won the 50-over World Cup trophy on five occasions, the Men in Yellow could be one of the sternest opponents for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Jaffer wrote the below on X:

"Team India start their campaign today. My wish from team India is when under pressure, they shouldn't go on the defensive but back their strength and counter punch. When in doubt, step out! Good luck boys."

Shubman Gill doubtful for India's opening match of 2023 World Cup:

The Men in Blue could be in for a massive blow as in-form opener Shubman Gill could miss the clash due to dengue fever. While skipper Rohit Sharma hasn't ruled the youngster out of the XI, he could prefer to have Gill for the remaining matches of the tournament.

Should the right-hander be ruled out of the Australia clash, Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul will open the innings. Pat Cummins and co. also had injury concern in the form of Adam Zampa, but has been declared fit to play.