 ICC World Cup 2023: 'When In Doubt, Step Out', Says Wasim Jaffer As Team India Begin Their Campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC World Cup 2023: 'When In Doubt, Step Out', Says Wasim Jaffer As Team India Begin Their Campaign

ICC World Cup 2023: 'When In Doubt, Step Out', Says Wasim Jaffer As Team India Begin Their Campaign

Wasim Jaffer has urged Team India to be as positive as possible when under pressure in the 2023 World Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
article-image

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer has advised the Men in Blue to not slip into defensive mode under pressure as they start their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Instead, Jaffer believes they must play aggressively and shift the pressure on the opposition.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Set To Miss New Zealand's 2nd Game Against Netherlands
article-image

Although Team India start as favorites for the tournament, Australia in World Cups becomes a different side. Having won the 50-over World Cup trophy on five occasions, the Men in Yellow could be one of the sternest opponents for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Jaffer wrote the below on X:

"Team India start their campaign today. My wish from team India is when under pressure, they shouldn't go on the defensive but back their strength and counter punch. When in doubt, step out! Good luck boys."

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI To Release 14000 More Tickets For High-Voltage India vs Pakistan Clash
article-image

Shubman Gill doubtful for India's opening match of 2023 World Cup:

The Men in Blue could be in for a massive blow as in-form opener Shubman Gill could miss the clash due to dengue fever. While skipper Rohit Sharma hasn't ruled the youngster out of the XI, he could prefer to have Gill for the remaining matches of the tournament.

Should the right-hander be ruled out of the Australia clash, Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul will open the innings. Pat Cummins and co. also had injury concern in the form of Adam Zampa, but has been declared fit to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: Lawyer Files Complaint With BCCI Against Pakistani Presenter Zainab Abbas For...

ICC World Cup 2023: Lawyer Files Complaint With BCCI Against Pakistani Presenter Zainab Abbas For...

ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Officially Ruled Out Of Team India's Opening Clash

ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Officially Ruled Out Of Team India's Opening Clash

ICC World Cup 2023: 'When In Doubt, Step Out', Says Wasim Jaffer As Team India Begin Their Campaign

ICC World Cup 2023: 'When In Doubt, Step Out', Says Wasim Jaffer As Team India Begin Their Campaign

ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Set To Miss New Zealand's 2nd Game Against Netherlands

ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Set To Miss New Zealand's 2nd Game Against Netherlands

Marsh Cup: Jake Fraser-McGurk Hammers Fastest List A Ton, Breaks AB de Villiers' Record

Marsh Cup: Jake Fraser-McGurk Hammers Fastest List A Ton, Breaks AB de Villiers' Record