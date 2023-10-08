ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Set To Miss New Zealand's 2nd Game Against Netherlands

Kane Williamson. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has confirmed that Kane Williamson will continue to stay sidelined for their next 2023 World Cup game against the Netherlands on Monday. While the classy right-handed batter is likely to return for the clash against Bangladesh on Friday, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee are likely to make a comeback.

The 33-year-old suffered a serious knee injury during IPL 2023, leading him to miss most of New Zealand's fixtures until the 2023 World Cup. However, the right-hander played well in the two World Cup warm-up matches, making 37 and 54* against South Africa and Pakistan, respectively.

Head coach Gary Stead with an update on injuries after Game 1 and the team's first training in Hyderabad. #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/4PXe8lXhYt — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 8, 2023

In a video shared by Black Caps' official Twitter handle, Stead said:

"Kane's also been progressing very well. I think the fielding is still the element for him that he's just got to get a little bit higher and get a little more trust in his body. But he is progressing really well and we are pretty confident he will be playing the third match for us. We have got another training to get through today so we will finalise the team once we have got through that training."

"Lockie Ferguson got through training really well" - Gary Stead

With Ferguson and Southee both sitting out of the England clash, Stead strongly hinted at the pair returning against the Netherlands. He added:

"Lockie Ferguson got through training really well so providing he is scrubbed up okay this morning, he will be available for this next game. Tim Southee also got through the training really well. It was great to see him back at the bowling crease and also doing a little bit of fielding as well."

Despite missing a few of their first-choice players, the Kiwis left no hiding place for England in Ahmedabad, steamrolling them by 9 wickets.

