ICC World Cup 2023: List Of Records Shattered During South Africa vs Sri Lanka Clash

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023
Aiden Markram's 49-ball century is the fastest, breaking Kevin O'Brien's 50-ball hundred scored in the 2011 edition.
(Credits: Twitter)
South Africa's total of 428 is the highest team total, going past Australia's 417 against Afghanistan made in 2015.
This was also the first instance in a World Cup game of three batters hammering a century in a single innings.
South Africa and Sri Lanka aggregated 754 runs, surpassing the previous 714 between Australia and Bangladesh in 2019 World Cup.
The Proteas also crossed a total of 400 in ODIs for the 8th time, which is the most by any team in the format.
This is also the 4th instance of three batters scoring centuries in a single World Cup innings and 3 of those involve South Africa
South Africa and Sri Lanka collectively scored 105 boundaries, passing the 93 hit by New Zealand and West Indies in 2015.
Kusal Mendis scored a whirlwind 76, including a 25-ball half-century, but Sri Lanka went down by 102 runs.
