ICC World Cup 2023: Players Battles To Watch Out For Ahead Of Team India's Opening Game

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2023

In 11 ODI innings, Mitchell Starc has dismissed Rohit Sharma thrice, but also averages a mediocre 48.66.

In 9 innings, Mitchell Starc has removed KL Rahul twice, but again averages a dismal 49.

Leggie Adam Zampa has had promising success against Rohit Sharma, dismissing him on 4 out of 10 occasions and averages 31.75.

In 12 innings, Adam Zampa has dismissed Virat Kohli 5 times, but averages only 46.

Ravichandran Ashwin enjoys a strong record against Glenn Maxwell, dismissing him on 3 out of 8 innings. Hence, it should be one of the most interesting match-ups.

India may prefer to bring Hardik Pandya against Steve Smith as early as possible. The all-rounder has dismissed the Aussie talisman on 5 occasions out of 8 in ODIs and averages an impressive 14.40.

Adam Zampa also has the wood over Hardik Pandya, getting him on 4 out of 8 occasions, averaging 25.

Australia enjoy a 8-4 lead head-to-head lead over India in ODI World Cup matches.

