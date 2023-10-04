ICC World Cup 2023: All-Rounders Who Can Set The Stage On Fire

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
England's Ben Stokes is perhaps the most-watch-out-for all-rounder in the World Cup, having reversed his retirement from ODIs. Although Stokes is unlikely to bowl in the tournament, his 182 against New Zealand at the Oval could be a sign of things to come.
Liam Livingstone, yet another England all-rounder is an absolute game-changer in every facet. The 29-year-old's presence at No.7 will give the opposition headaches due to his ability to create the boundary ropes easily.
Hardik Pandya is the only genuine seam-bowling all-rounder in the Indian side and has to take on plenty of workload. While Hardik is also a game-changer, focus will be more on his consistency.
Although Ravindra Jadeja hasn't been in form with the bat, the Saurashtra cricketer has maintained it with the ball. Jadeja is also a gun fielder, capable of taking match-changing catches and equal magnitudes of run-outs.
Moeen Ali is yet another addition to England's wealth of all-rounders. With spin likely to play a major role in India, Moeen will have a major say on the conditions. The veteran's ability to play as a floater gives England a massive advantage.
Cameron Green rediscovered his best with the bat during the warm-up fixture against Pakistan, hitting an unbeaten half-century. Green has been inconsistent with the ball, but could surprise the fans in the showpiece event as a quick learner.
Marcus Stoinis is an extremely powerful striker of the ball and has played plenty of cricket in India, making him aware of the conditions. Stoinis has also been hugely effective with the new ball.
New Zealand's James Neesham is a literal trump card for them and can hit quick runs at any stage of the game. While Neesham's bowling leaves a lot to be desired, he could still chip in with at least 5 overs in every game.
Daryl Mitchell is not only a compact middle-order batter, but also a dibbly-dobbly medium-pace bowler. If Mitchell can maintain accuracy with the ball, Kiwis could reap plenty of benefits.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell is arguably one of the contenders for the player of the tournament. Maxwell showcased his prowess with the ball against India in Rajkot and returned to form as a batter against Pakistan in the warm-up fixture.
Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage bamboozled the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during Asia Cup 2023 on his way to a fifer. While Wellalage is yet to play considerably in India, the left-arm spinner could be the star of the show for Sri Lanka.
Logan van Beek, who bowls right-arm medium fast, announced himself to the world when he hit 30 runs in the Super Over against the West Indies during the 2023 World Cup qualifiers. As a lesser-known proposition to most teams, Van Beek could prove lethal.
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi is currently ranked No. 10 in the ICC ODI bowlers' rankings. Nabi's off-breaks are highly effective on sub-continent pitches and can be the game-changer Afghanistan needs in the tournament.
