Who is Sapna Gill? Social media influencer who got into a fight with Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday night got into a scuffle with a group of people in Mumbai after he denied them selfies at the nightclub near the Sahar Airport in Santacruz.

A couple of fans went up to Shaw to take pictures with the Mumbai cricket team skipper and Shaw obliged but he refused to entertain them any further after they came back with more people.

The two were identified as Sana alias Sapna Gill and her friend Shobit Thakur. Both were asked to leave the hotel premises by the nightclub manager after Shaw's friends complained about them.

Gill and Thakur gathered more people and waited outside for Shaw to confront him. They chased down his vehicle and the two parties got into a heated exchange with Shaw's friend's BMW getting damaged in the incident.

Shaw even took out a baseball bat to defend himself. Videos of the incident are going viral on social media with most people supporting Shaw while some are even backing Sapna Gill for giving it back to a superstar.

But who is Sapna Gill and what is she alleging Shaw of?

Sapna Gill is a social media influencer with over 218,000 followers on Instagram with 1,471 posts so far.

Sapna Gill also starred in the 2021 Bhojpuri film Mera Watan and Kaashi Amarnath in 2017.

Gill is being targeted by a section of fans on Instagram for accusing Shaw of assault. People are going to her social media account and accusing her instead of playing the victim card in this incident.

Gill's lawyer has alleged that Shaw assaulted her, contrary to reports of her attacking the cricketer's friend's BMW on Wednesday night.

“Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi’s hand. Prithvi’s friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical,” her lawyer Ali Kashif has claimed.

