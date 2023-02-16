Vinod Kambli 2.0: Prithvi Shaw trolled by Indian cricket fans after Mumbai fight videos go viral

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw got into a scuffle with a group of fans outside a Mumbai nightclub near the Sahar Airport in Santacruz on Wednesday night.

Prithvi Shaw got into major trouble on Wednesday night as he got into a heated argument first with a couple of fans before things turned violent and the Indian cricketer took out a bat to deal with the situation.

Prithvi Shaw in trouble again

Shaw was inside a nightclub at a five-star hotel in Santacruz when two fans came up to him to for a selfie. The cricketer obliged before the fans returned with more people which is when Shaw refused.

Read Also Prithvi Shaw takes out bat to fight with fans who harassed him for selfies at Mumbai pub; Watch

His friend complained to the hotel manager who asked the fans to leave. Things escalated quickly as the group of people waited outside for Shaw, who was sent in another car to avoid a “dispute” but only for those people to chase that car down.

The cricketer's car was then stopped by the group. Shaw then took out a baseball bat to defend himself against the group.

Videos of the incident show Shaw getting into a scuffle with a woman, identified as social media influencer Sapna Gill and her friend Shobit Thakur. Shaw also tried to stop a person from recording the incident before getting on a call with someone.

The cricketer's friend's BMW was allegedly damaged by the group and they eve demanded ₹50,000 from Shaw.

Shaw gets trolled for latest controversy

The incident has shocked Indian cricket fans, a section of which took to social media to troll Shaw and some even started comparing him with controversial former cricketer Vinod Kambli.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kambli was also involved in a recent controversy when he was booked for physically assaulting his wife Andrea Hewitt at their bandra residence. Kambli has been involved in various controversies in the past and even gone to jail for some of them.

Mumbai Police book 8 after incident

Oshiwara Police have booked eight people under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, 506) after the incident.

In her defence, one of the accused, has alleged that the cricketer tried to physically assault her, however the police are investigating the case and can confirm her claim only after a thorough probe. As of now, eight people are booked and their arrests are underway.