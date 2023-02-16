e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's friend's car attacked by 8 people for refusing to click selfie; case registered

Prithvi Shaw and his friend were attacked by eight people in a car after the cricketer refused to take a selfie twice. The car belonged to his friend

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Mumbai: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, friend attacked by 8 people for refusing to click selfie; case registered |
The Oshiwara Police on Thursday registered a case against eight people over an alleged attack on the car of a friend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after Shaw refused to take a selfie for the second time with two people.

The Mumbai Police issued a statement in this regard and said that a case has been registered against eight people. It is not clear where the incident took place.

The incident happened on Wednesday night inside the Sahara Star Hotel's Mansion Club in Mumbai, according to ABP News. Sana Gill and Shobit Thakur have been recognised as the accused.

Sana and Shobit asked Shaw for a selfie at the club, and the cricketer complied. The accused demanded another selfie after taking one, but Prithvi declined. The hotel manager then escorted the accused out of the building.

As per reports, the accused waited for Shaw and his friend to leave the club. They stopped a car near the Jogeshwari Link Road Lotus gas station after following it on the assumption that Shaw was inside. With a baseball bat, the accused shattered the car's window.

However, Shaw was not in the car and had already left for home in a different car.

Previous controversy

This is not the first time that Shaw has found himself in the middle of a controversy. On Valentine's Day, Shaw posted a picture with his rumoured girlfriend Nidhhi Ravi Tapadiaa on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He captioned the post, "Happy valentine's my wifey", and tagged Nidhhi as well.

The picture went viral on social media before Shaw deleted it and suggested that he had not posted anything on any of his accounts.

He later issued a clarification saying that the picture was fake and edited.

"Someone editing my pics and showing stuff that I haven't put on my story or on my page. So ignore all the tags and msges thx," Shaw wrote in another Instagram story.

In-form Shaw snubbed for BGT

Shaw was in the news recently for being snubbed by the BCCI selectors for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, after he sat on the bench during the T20Is against New Zealand.

He said himself that he wasn't expected a call back into the Indian team before the New Zealand series.

