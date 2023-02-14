Prithvi Shaw posts Valentine's Day story with 'wifey', then deletes it and issues clarification - 'Someone editing my pics'

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw is trending on social media after one of his Instagram stories went viral on Tuesday.

Shaw posted a picture with his rumoured girlfriend Nidhhi Ravi Tapadiaa on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He captioned the post, "Happy valetnine's my wifey", and tagged Nidhhi as well.

The picture went viral on social media before Shaw deleted it and suggested that he didn't post anything on any of his accounts.

He later issued a clarification saying that the picture was fake and edited.

"Someone editing my pics and showing stuff that I haven't put on my story or on my page. So ignore all the tags and msges thx," Shaw wrote in another Instagram story.

In-form Shaw snubbed for BGT

Shaw was in the news recently for being snubbed by the BCCI selectors for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, after he sat on the bench during the T20Is against New Zealand.

He said himself that he wasn't expected a call back into the Indian team before the New Zealand series.

"It has been a tough journey in these 18 months. There were people who supported me throughout my career, who stood besides me in this phase and kept supporting me even when I was not playing for India.

"Rahul sir (Dravid) and Paras sir (bowling coach CHECK Paras Mhambrey) have been there for me since I was 16. It feels nice to know that they are doing pretty well now," Shaw said of his recall in a video shared by the BCCI.

