WATCH: Hardik Pandya hands over winner's trophy to Prithvi Shaw, leaves teammates stunned

Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126 followed by an all-round performance from captain Hardik Pandya helped India bundle out New Zealand for 66 to register a mammoth 168-run victory over Blackcaps in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. After the win, Hardik Pandya left everyone stunned when he handed over the winner's trophy to Prithvi Shaw during the presentation ceremony.

Captain @hardikpandya93 collects the @mastercardindia trophy from BCCI president Mr. Roger Binny & BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr. Jay Shah 👏👏



Congratulations to #TeamIndia who clinch the #INDvNZ T20I series 2️⃣-1️⃣ @JayShah pic.twitter.com/WLbCE417QU — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Hardik stated that he would gladly play the role of former captain MS Dhoni in India's white-ball setup, being one of the experienced players in the team. The all-rounder mentioned that he is open to taking new roles in the team and would not mind emulating Dhoni's role of being India's mainstay with the bat while speaking at a press conference after the team's mammoth 168-run victory against New Zealand in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

"In that way, maybe I have to get my strike rate down. Taking new opportunities or taking new roles is something I've always looked forward to. I don't mind coming in and playing the role which somewhere down the line Maahi [MS Dhoni] used to play. I think at that time, I was young, and I was hitting all around the park, but now since he has gone, all of a sudden that responsibility. It has naturally come to me, and I don't mind [doing it]. We're getting the result we want and it's okay," stated Pandya.

The Gujarat Titans skipper expressed that he relishes hitting sixes but wants to provide the team with a sense of calm and assurance as playing attacking shots involves an element of risk. He further stated that being a senior in the team he has undergone pressure situations numerous times and has developed the ability to soak in the pressure and keep cool in crunch situations. "See, to be honest, I've always enjoyed hitting sixes, but I have to evolve and that is life. I have to take the other part where I've always believed in partnerships. I want to give my team and the other person more calmness and the assurance that at least I'm there. I've played more games than any of those guys out there. So, I've known the experience and more than the experience part, it's where I've batted, and I've learnt how to accept pressure and I've learnt how to swallow kind of the pressure and make sure the team and everything are calm," explained the right-arm pacer.

